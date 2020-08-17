Kiadis' COVID-19 announcement sends shares upwards

Netherlands-based Kiadis Pharma (Euronext: KDS) has announced a new research program, K-NK-ID101, that will focus on the development of K-NK cells as a treatment for COVID-19.

This new program marks the start of broader application of Kiadis’ K-NK technology platform as a potential treatment, not only for cancer, but also for infectious diseases.

In support of the K-NK-ID101 program, Kiadis has started collaborating with five Dutch institutions to study different anti-viral mechanisms of Kiadis’ K-NK cell therapy platform against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic.