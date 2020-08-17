Positive data for Ruconest in COVID-19

Netherlands-based Pharming Group (Euronext: PHARM) has published full data on the use of Ruconest (recombinant human C1 inhibitor, conestat alfa) in COVID-19.

The study, top-line results from which were released in April, is taking place in the context of a compassionate use program at University Hospital Basel, Switzerland.

Five people hospitalized with related severe pneumonia were treated with the therapy.