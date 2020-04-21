Encouraging early results for Ruconest in COVID-19

Dutch drugmaker Pharming (Euronext: PHARM) has described as “encouraging” results from a study of Ruconest (recombinant human C1 inhibitor) in five people with severe pneumonia and COVID-19.

The therapy was tested under a compassionate use program at the University Hospital Basel, Switzerland.

After the people in the study did not improve despite standard treatment, including hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir, they were given Ruconest.