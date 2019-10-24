Saturday 23 November 2024

IP row doctor sacked as CSL drops Pharming charges

Pharmaceutical
24 October 2019
Specialty pharma company Pharming Group (Euronext: PHARM) has announced that CSL Behring has dropped charges relating to the alleged stealing of proprietary information.

The blood products and vaccines specialist, which is part of Australia’s CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), had secured an injunction in the USA to prevent the possible transmission of documents and data to Pharming which – the allegations stated – were removed from its systems by Joseph Chiao.

Until September, Dr Chiao was the therapeutic head of hereditary angioedema (HAE) for CSL Behring, but he resigned and became a medical director at Pharming, another drugmaker which is active in the HAE space.

