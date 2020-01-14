Pharming bond placement to raise 125 million euros

Dutch specialty pharma Pharming Group (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) has announced the placement of 125 million euros ($139 million) of senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2025.
The offer was fully subscribed, with the funds to be used to redeem the $56 million loan with Orbimed Advisors and to extend its debt maturity through the period to approval of most of the company’s existing pipeline.
Money will also be used to support Pharming’s expansion of its commercialization and manufacturing infrastructure, and help to pay for the launch of the recently-acquired $20 million asset from Novartis (NOVN: VX), leniolisib, which is in development for a form of primary immunodeficiency.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze