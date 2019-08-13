Saturday 23 November 2024

Pharming acquires late stage APDS therapy from Novartis

Pharmaceutical
13 August 2019
Dutch drugmaker Pharming Group (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) has entered into a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis (NOVN: VX) to develop and commercialize CDZ173, a small molecule phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kẟ inhibitor being developed by Novartis to treat patients with Activated Phosphoinositide 3-kinase Delta Syndrome (APDS).

News of the deal saw shares of Pharming gain 2.13% to 1.13 euros by mid-afternoon trading today.

APDS is a primary immune deficiency caused by a mutation in the PIK3CD gene that increases activity of PI3K, a promoter of activity in the immune system. It is an ultra-rare disease with incidence rates across the world of approximately 1-2 per million. Importantly, there is a commercially available genetic test that can identify the patients who will benefit from CDZ173 making this program personalized medicine for these APDS patients and their family members who also have the mutation.

