How biotech CEOs can navigate today's financing environment

An Expert View column on the need for bosses in the life sciences to understand financing trends, from David Diamond, managing director of CBIZ MHM, an accounting and professional services provider.

No matter where your life sciences company is in its life cycle – private, public, pre-IND, Phase III – you will have a need to finance your endeavors at some point.

Besides overseeing operations, the chief task of the life sciences chief executive (CEO) is fundraising. It’s not a venture that should be taken on without some careful consideration, however, particularly because capital markets for life sciences companies are changing.