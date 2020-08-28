What's driving record breaking investment in biotech?

While the world’s attention has been rightfully focused on the hope of a breakthrough that will eradicate COVID-19, the private biotech sector has racked up record-breaking investments during the first half of 2020, writes Theresa Brady, director, events communications, on the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) website.

As much of the economy falls victim to the global threat, venture capital funding for biotech companies is not only weathering the storm, it toped over $6.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020— which is more than what was raised annually in every year prior to 2014!

The industry’s rapid response, collaboration, and determination to uncover potential therapeutics and vaccines to fight the pandemic have boosted interest in the sector as it becomes clear that science is what will lead us back to normal.