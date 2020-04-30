EC expands use of Pharming's Ruconest in HAE

Shares of Pharming Group (Euronext: PHARM) were up almost 4% at 1.32 euros in late afternoon trading today, as the Dutch biotech announced that the European Commission has approved an extension in the indication of Ruconest (conestat alfa).

The marketing authorization will now include the treatment of acute angioedema attacks in children with hereditary angioedema (HAE). This expands the age range of Pharming's lead product, a recombinant analogue of human C1 esterase inhibitor. Ruconest was previously approved for adults and adolescents in Europe.

HAE is a rare disease caused by a deficiency of the C1 esterase inhibitor protein and is characterised by spontaneous and recurrent episodes of swelling (edema attacks) of the skin in different parts of the body, as well as in the airways and internal organs. Edema of the throat, nose or tongue is particularly dangerous and potentially life-threatening and can lead to obstruction of the airway passages.