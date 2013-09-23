Dutch biotech company Pharming Group NV (NYSE Euronext: PHARM) is developing products for the treatment of unmet medical needs.

Ruconest (conestat alfa) is a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with HAE in all 27 EU countries plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, and is distributed in the EU by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.

Ruconest is partnered with Santarus in North America and a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ruconest is under review by the US Food and Drug Administration. The product is also being evaluated for various follow-on indications. Pharming has a unique GMP compliant, validated platform for the production of recombinant human proteins that has proven capable of producing industrial volumes of high quality recombinant human protein in a more economical way compared to current cell based technologies.

In July 2013, the platform was partnered with Shanghai Institute for Pharmaceutical Industry (SIPI), a Sinopharm Company, for joint global development of new products. Pre- clinical development and manufacturing will take place at SIPI and are funded by SIPI. Pharming and SIPI initially plan to utilize this platform for the development of rhFVIII for the treatment of Hemophilia A.