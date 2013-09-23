Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Pharming

Pharming Group

Dutch biotech company Pharming Group NV (NYSE Euronext: PHARM) is developing products for the treatment of unmet medical needs.

Dutch biotech company Pharming Group NV (NYSE Euronext: PHARM) is developing products for the treatment of unmet medical needs.

Ruconest (conestat alfa) is a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with HAE in all 27 EU countries plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, and is distributed in the EU by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.

Ruconest is partnered with Santarus in North America and a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ruconest is under review by the US Food and Drug Administration. The product is also being evaluated for various follow-on indications. Pharming has a unique GMP compliant, validated platform for the production of recombinant human proteins that has proven capable of producing industrial volumes of high quality recombinant human protein in a more economical way compared to current cell based technologies.

In July 2013, the platform was partnered with Shanghai Institute for Pharmaceutical Industry (SIPI), a Sinopharm Company, for joint global development of new products. Pre- clinical development and manufacturing will take place at SIPI and are funded by SIPI. Pharming and SIPI initially plan to utilize this platform for the development of rhFVIII for the treatment of Hemophilia A.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Pharming Group News

Pharming sells priority review voucher
1 June 2023
Pharming leaps on news of FDA nod for Joenja as first APDS therapy
25 March 2023
EMA regulatory review of leniolisib for APDS pushed back
16 February 2023
EU filing follows US progress for Pharming's leniolisib
11 October 2022
More Pharming Group news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze