Kiadis Pharma

It lead program, ATIR101, represents a potential near-term commercial opportunity focused on patients in urgent need of stem cell transplants for blood cancers.
Based on positive results from a single-dose Phase II study, Kiadis submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency in April 2017. If the product is conditionally approved, Kiadis intends to launch it through its own commercial organization in a first European Union member state in the second half of 2019.
