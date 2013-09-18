Sunday 24 November 2024

Kiadis Pharma

Kiadis is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company to maximize the potential of ATIR, its proprietary cell-based immunotherapy platform.

It lead program, ATIR101, represents a potential near-term commercial opportunity focused on patients in urgent need of stem cell transplants for blood cancers.

Based on positive results from a single-dose Phase II study, Kiadis submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency in April 2017. If the product is conditionally approved, Kiadis intends to launch it through its own commercial organization in a first European Union member state in the second half of 2019.

Latest Kiadis Pharma News

Kiadis to close as Sanofi tones down oncology focus
11 April 2024
Look back at pharma news in the week to November 6, 2020
6 November 2020
Kiadis goes into stratosphere on news of takeover bid
2 November 2020
Kiadis' COVID-19 announcement sends shares upwards
17 August 2020
