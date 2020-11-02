Sunday 24 November 2024

Kiadis goes into stratosphere on news of takeover bid

Biotechnology
2 November 2020
kiadis-big

Shares of Netherlands-based biotech Kiadis Pharma (Euronext: KDS) skyrocketed 238% to 4.95 euros in early trading this morning, after it revealed a definitive agreement to be acquired by French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), shares of which were up 2.6% at 79.40 euros.

Under the terms of the offer, Sanofi will make a public offer (subject to satisfaction of certain customary conditions) to acquire the entire share capital of Kiadis for 5.45 euros per share, representing an aggregate adjusted equity value of 308 million euros ($358.8 million).

The offer price represents a premium of 272% over the closing price on October 30, 2020, a premium of around 247% over the 30 trading days VWAP and a premium of approximately 200% over the 90 trading days VWAP. The offer is subject to certain customary conditions, including obtaining required competition clearance, and is expected to complete in the first half of 2021.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Kiadis to close as Sanofi tones down oncology focus
11 April 2024
Pharmaceutical
Look back at pharma news in the week to November 6, 2020
6 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
November 2020 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
2 December 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze