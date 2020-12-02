November 2020 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

While November was an action-packed month so far as coronavirus vaccine developments were concerned, the world of pharmaceutical mergers and acquisitions (M&A) was very quiet.

Less than $1 billion was spent in total across the three deals reported by The Pharma Letter, with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) the biggest spender through its $425 million buy of OncoImmune.

Perhaps December will bring back a flurry of acquisitions as the good news about vaccines spreads optimism around the sector.