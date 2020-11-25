Takeda takes full ownership of Nihon as plasma takes off

Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TSE: 4502) is to make Nihon Pharmaceutical a wholly-owned subsidiary through a simple share exchange worth around $52 million.

A Takeda statement explains the strategic reason behind its decision, saying: “Since the acquisition of Shire in 2019, Takeda’s plasma-derived therapies (PDT) business has become one of the company’s fastest areas of growth. As a result, the role played in the Takeda Group by Nihon Pharm, whose core business focus is plasma-derived therapies, has become more important than ever.

“The decision to make Nihon Pharm a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda is based on Takeda’s values. It will strengthen collaboration across Takeda’s PDT business in the best interest of patients, and further develop the business in and outside of Japan.”