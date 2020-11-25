Sunday 24 November 2024

Takeda takes full ownership of Nihon as plasma takes off

Pharmaceutical
25 November 2020
takeda_corporate_building_large

Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TSE: 4502) is to make Nihon Pharmaceutical a wholly-owned subsidiary through a simple share exchange worth around $52 million.

A Takeda statement explains the strategic reason behind its decision, saying: “Since the acquisition of Shire in 2019, Takeda’s plasma-derived therapies (PDT) business has become one of the company’s fastest areas of growth. As a result, the role played in the Takeda Group by Nihon Pharm, whose core business focus is plasma-derived therapies, has become more important than ever.

“The decision to make Nihon Pharm a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda is based on Takeda’s values. It will strengthen collaboration across Takeda’s PDT business in the best interest of patients, and further develop the business in and outside of Japan.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Takeda tanks on falling revenue
30 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
November 2020 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
2 December 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—New product labelling for Octapharma products
29 March 2021
Biotechnology
Takeda set to file for TAK-755 approval
6 January 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze