ASH 2020: What big pharma is bringing to the table

At least one aspect of 2020 will be the same as any other year – pharma companies will end it with the traditional major data dump at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting and Exposition.

The event is one of the most closely-watched in the pharma calendar and features some of the most advanced innovations across the industry in blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, with almost all of the world’s leading drugmakers presenting data.

Below is a guide to some of the important presentations to expect from these companies next week.