ASH 2020: What big pharma is bringing to the table

At least one aspect of 2020 will be the same as any other year – pharma companies will end it with the traditional major data dump at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting and Exposition.
The event is one of the most closely-watched in the pharma calendar and features some of the most advanced innovations across the industry in blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, with almost all of the world’s leading drugmakers presenting data.
Below is a guide to some of the important presentations to expect from these companies next week.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze