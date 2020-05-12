Sanofi's Sarclisa takes aim at market leader in multiple myeloma

French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has announced positive data from the Phase III IKEMA trial of Sarclisa (isatuximab) in multiple myeloma.
The trial, which is testing the monoclonal antibody with chemotherapy as an option for people with relapsed multiple myeloma, met the primary endpoint at its first planned interim analysis.
The therapy produced significantly prolonged progression-free survival, compared to standard of care carfilzomib and dexamethasone alone, and no new safety signals were identified.
