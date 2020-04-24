Saturday 23 November 2024

Sanofi poised for share of growing meningitis vaccine market

Biotechnology
24 April 2020
lab_biotech_research_vaccine_big

French vaccines major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has won US Food and Drug Administration approval for a new quadrivalent meningococcal meningitis vaccine, MenQuadfi.

MenQuadfi, the first and only such vaccine in the USA that uses tetanus toxoid as a protein carrier, has been shown to be effective in preventing meningitis groups A, C, Y and W, in people aged two and over.

Market research indicates that the global meningococcal vaccine market could grow at a robust rate of 10%, and could be worth over $6 billion by 2029.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Infant use of meningitis vaccine approved in Australia
11 September 2017
Pharmaceutical
Real world data reveals success of GSK's Bexsero in meningitis B
7 September 2016
Pharmaceutical
UK to bring in vaccination program against meningitis B with GSK's Bexsero
22 June 2015
Pharmaceutical
Matinas' MAT2203 scores well in Phase II cryptococcal meningitis trial
24 October 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze