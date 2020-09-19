September batch of new medicines recommended for approval by EMA's CHMP

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended seven new medicines (which included one biosimilar and one generic) for approval at its September 2020 meeting.

The CHMP adopted a positive opinion for Exparel (bupivacaine), from Pacira Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PCRX) for the treatment of post-operative pain.

The Committee recommended granting marketing authorizations for two vaccines from Sanofi’s (Euronext; SAN) Sanofi Pasteur unit: MenQuadfi (meningococcal group A, C, W and Y conjugate vaccine), for prophylaxis against invasive meningococcal disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroups A, C, W and Y; and Supemtek (quadrivalent influenza vaccine (recombinant, prepared in cell culture)), for prophylaxis against influenza.