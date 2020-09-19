EMA/CHMP backs new indications for Olumiant, Orfadin, Tecentriq, and Vephoro

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) at its September meeting recommended label indication extensions for a total of 15 already-marketed drugs, the most notable of which are the following four.
The Committee recommended granting an extension of indication to Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Olumiant (baricitinib) to include the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy. This is the first medicine for moderate as well as severe atopic dermatitis that patients can take orally.
The CHMP recommended granting an extension of indication to Orfadin (nitisinone), from Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), to include the treatment of alkaptonuria, a rare metabolic disorder, in adult patients. There are currently no approved medicines for alkaptonuria and treatment options are limited to dealing with the outcomes of the disease as they arise.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze