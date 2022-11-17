Sunday 24 November 2024

Bonum Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company using allosteric regulation to create conditionally active and less toxic medicine.

Bonum is a spinout of Good Therapeutics, which Roche acquired in August 2022 for $250 million upfront, plus potential milestone payments.

The USA-based company is developing new therapies based on the proprietary platform of allosterically regulated, conditionally active therapeutics developed by Good Therapeutics. The value of the platform was validated by the Roche acquisition of Good Therapeutics and its PD-1 regulated IL-2 program. The core platform makes possible the engineering and development of a broad array of medicines.

In November 2022, Bonam announced a $93 million Series A financing round which will allow the company to apply its technology to regulated cytokines, including IL-12, IFN-alpha, and TGF-beta for immuno-oncology applications. Bonum will also seek collaborators for application of its technology in other disease areas.

Good Therapeutics spinout Bonum banks $93 million in Series A
16 November 2022
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 9
11 September 2022
Roche to buy Good Therapeutics and its active PD-1-regulated IL-2 program
7 September 2022
