A global CDMO specializing in formulation development, clinical and commercial manufacturing and packaging of complex small molecule drug products and large molecule drug substances.

Founded in 2007, Bora is the largest pharmaceutical manufacturer in Taiwan with well-connected global distribution to supply more than 100 countries around the world. Bora's services include outsourced R&D and toll manufacturing.

In January 2024, Bora acquired Upsher-Smith Laboratories, a US generics manufacturer, for $210 million. This deal completed Bora's capabilities to serve customers throughout the value chain, covering the entire US market.

Latest Bora Pharmaceutical News

Stephen Lam brought in to take Tanvex to ‘new heights’
5 September 2024
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - January 2024
2 February 2024
Bora to buy Upsher-Smith for $210 million
17 January 2024
Bora expands its CDMO capabilities, buying TWi Pharma
13 September 2022
