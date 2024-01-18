Bora Pharmaceutical

Founded in 2007, Bora is the largest pharmaceutical manufacturer in Taiwan with well-connected global distribution to supply more than 100 countries around the world. Bora's services include outsourced R&D and toll manufacturing.
In January 2024, Bora acquired Upsher-Smith Laboratories, a US generics manufacturer, for $210 million. This deal completed Bora's capabilities to serve customers throughout the value chain, covering the entire US market.
