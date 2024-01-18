Bora Pharmaceutical

A global CDMO specializing in formulation development, clinical and commercial manufacturing and packaging of complex small molecule drug products and large molecule drug substances.

Founded in 2007, Bora is the largest pharmaceutical manufacturer in Taiwan with well-connected global distribution to supply more than 100 countries around the world. Bora's services include outsourced R&D and toll manufacturing.

In January 2024, Bora acquired Upsher-Smith Laboratories, a US generics manufacturer, for $210 million. This deal completed Bora's capabilities to serve customers throughout the value chain, covering the entire US market.