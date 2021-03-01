Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

brainstorm_cell_therapeutics_company

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases.

The company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement.

Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug designation status from the US FDA and the EMA for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

BrainStorm has completed a Phase III pivotal trial in ALS; this trial investigated the safety and efficacy of repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells and was supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989).

The USA-based company has also completed, under an investigational new drug application, a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of autologous MSC-NTF cells in progressive MS and was supported by a grant from the National MS Society (NMSS).

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics News

Analysis shows strong growth in market for ALS treatments
13 June 2024
BrainStorm to try again at Phase III with FDA-agreed trial design
10 April 2024
Next idea for BrainStorm is another Phase III trial in ALS
19 October 2023
Back to the drawing board for BrainStorm after FDA panel vote
28 September 2023
More Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze