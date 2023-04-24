Sunday 24 November 2024

Breye Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral ophthalmology drugs to address the needs of patients suffering with deteriorating vision due to diabetic retinopathy (DR) or age-related macular degeneration (AMD), for which there are no treatments in early or moderate disease.

The Danish company's lead prodcut is danegaptide, an oral investigational compound that targets diabetic retinopathy, a serious complication of a rapidly growing global disease. The drug is orally administered and less burdensome than injections, as well as potentially more effective and commercially competitive.

Breye is also developing an oral P2X7R inhibitor for AMD, which seeks to reduce nerve damage and inflammation.

Latest Breye Therapeutics News

Breye Therapeutics strengthens management team
20 April 2023
