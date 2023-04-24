Breye Therapeutics

The Danish company's lead prodcut is danegaptide, an oral investigational compound that targets diabetic retinopathy, a serious complication of a rapidly growing global disease. The drug is orally administered and less burdensome than injections, as well as potentially more effective and commercially competitive.
Breye is also developing an oral P2X7R inhibitor for AMD, which seeks to reduce nerve damage and inflammation.
