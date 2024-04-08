A USA-based genetic code expansion company developing ADC (antibody drug conjugates) with a wide toolkit ranging from site specific chemistries to accessibility to novel payloads.

The company's platform technology spans prokaryotic and eukaryotic expression systems, enabling the development of unique biologics and protein therapeutics with enhanced characteristics, including improvements to half-life, dosage and efficacy.

BrickBio is working with partners to develop best-in-class therapeutics and RUO kits with its proprietary bioconjugation strategies. BrickBio is expanding its therapeutic programs, including ADCs, bispecific conjugates and novel scaffolds.