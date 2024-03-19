Samsung invests in pre-clinical-stage biotech BrickBio

Samsung Life Science Fund announced Samsung’s investment in Boston, USA-based BrickBio, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision biologics using an expanded genetic code.
The Fund was created jointly between Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), Samsung Bioepis, and Samsung C&T (KRX: 028260.KS), and managed by Samsung Ventures, and BrickBio.
The investment, the value of which was not disclosed, is an indication that South Korean Samsung Biologics is taking a serious step forward in promising next-generation cancer treatment with research into antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).
