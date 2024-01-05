BridGene Biosciences

By using its proprietary chemoproteomic platform, IMTAC, BridGene is able to screen small molecules against all proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value and previously undruggable targets. For this purpose, BridGene takes advantage of its proprietary, diverse covalent library of tagged, drug-like small molecules.

BridGene is advancing a pipeline of first-in-class drugs for targets in multiple disease areas.