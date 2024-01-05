Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

bridgene-bio-company

BridGene Biosciences

A biotech company developing innovative small molecules that drug traditionally undruggable targets.

By using its proprietary chemoproteomic platform, IMTAC, BridGene is able to screen small molecules against all proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high value and previously undruggable targets. For this purpose, BridGene takes advantage of its proprietary, diverse covalent library of tagged, drug-like small molecules.

BridGene is advancing a pipeline of first-in-class drugs for targets in multiple disease areas.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest BridGene Biosciences News

BridGene expands deal with Galapagos to develop cancer drugs
2 August 2024
Galapagos invests in early pipeline with small molecule partnership
4 January 2024
More BridGene Biosciences news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze