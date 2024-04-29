Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

calluna-pharma-company

Calluna Pharma

A clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of selective antibodies targeting immunological diseases.

Calluna Pharma was formed in 2023 following the merger of Oxitope Pharma and Arxx Therapeutics. The company is based in Oslo, Norway, with Forbion, Sarsia, p53 and Investinor as lead investors.

The company’s therapeutic approach targets upstream amplifiers of disease, offering potential applicability across a diverse array of medical conditions.

In May 2024, Calluna announced a EUR 75 million Series A financing, which will be used to develop its lead program, CAL101, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes the bioactivity of S100A4, a DAMP protein implicated in serious and life-threatening diseases.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Calluna Pharma News

Norway’s Calluna Pharma appoints new chief executive
9 October 2024
Calluna Pharma appoints Margrethe Sørgaard as senior VP
24 April 2024
More Calluna Pharma news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze