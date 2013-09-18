Sunday 24 November 2024

Calypso Biotech

A private biotech company developing novel biologics to address unmet medical need in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The Dutch company is a leading developer of Interleukin15 (IL-15) targeted therapies.

Calypso is a spin-off by the healthcare business of Merck KGaA and is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with offices and laboratories in Geneva, Switzerland.

In January 2024, Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) entered into an agreement to acquire Calypso Biotech. Novartis will pay Calypso’s shareholders an upfront payment of $250 million upon closing, with a further of up to $175 million based on the achievement of certain predetermined milestones.

The acquisition provides Novartis full rights to CALY-002, which it intends to explore further across a wide variety of autoimmune indications with high unmet medical need.

Latest Calypso Biotech News

Calypso to be acquired by Novartis
8 January 2024
Calypso deal with Japanese gastrointestinal specialist
31 March 2017
Merck Serono spins out sixth company - Calypso Biotech - to focus on gastrointestinal immunological disorders
5 March 2013
