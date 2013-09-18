The Dutch company is a leading developer of Interleukin15 (IL-15) targeted therapies.
Calypso is a spin-off by the healthcare business of Merck KGaA and is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with offices and laboratories in Geneva, Switzerland.
In January 2024, Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) entered into an agreement to acquire Calypso Biotech. Novartis will pay Calypso’s shareholders an upfront payment of $250 million upon closing, with a further of up to $175 million based on the achievement of certain predetermined milestones.
The acquisition provides Novartis full rights to CALY-002, which it intends to explore further across a wide variety of autoimmune indications with high unmet medical need.
