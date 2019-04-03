Sunday 24 November 2024

Cambridge Innovation Capital

A UK-based venture capital investor focused on intellectual property rich technology and life science businesses in the Cambridge ecosystem.

Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC) provides a relationship between the University of Cambridge and the investment community to support businesses in technology development.

In April 2019,  CIC has completed a funding round of £150 million ($197), bringing the total amount of capital raised to date to £275 million.

The financing, which is one of the largest private financing rounds in Europe this year, was supported by a geographically diverse range of new institutional and strategic investors, with the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Endowment Fund contributing the cornerstone investment.

The funds raised will be used to support CIC’s current portfolio of 25 companies and enable investment in new opportunities arising from both the University of Cambridge and the wider Cambridge ecosystem.

