Camurus is committed to developing and commercializing innovative and long-acting medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions, including opioid dependence, pain, cancer and endocrine disorders.

New investigational drug products are based on the firm's proprietary FluidCrystal drug delivery technologies with the purpose to deliver improved quality of life, treatment outcomes and resource utilization. The company’s share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker “CAMX”.