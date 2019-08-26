Camurus gains PBS listing of long-acting Buvidal as opioid dependence therapy

Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt announced on Sunday that Swedish drugmaker Camurus’ (STO: CAMX) long-acting medication Buvidal (buprenorphine) Weekly and Monthly solutions for injection will be listed on the country’s Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme (PBS).

From September, Buvidal will be fully subsidized as a part of a A$40 million (~$27 million) investment by the Australian government, with the news pushing Camurus’ shares up 4.7% to 82.00 Swedish kronor in trading this morning.

Over 110,000 Australians are currently struggling with opioid dependence with increasing deaths from overdose. Approximately 50,000 people receive treatments for their opioid dependence at 2,852 dosing points in Australia.