Fine lower than feared, but J&J to appeal 'flawed' opioid ruling

Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) opened 2% up on Tuesday, despite a court case going against the company.
It was feared by some investors that J&J would be fined more than the $572 million it was told to pay by an Oklahoma judge for contributing to the opioid crisis that has swept the USA. A fugure as high as $17.5 billion had been mentioned
J&J claims that it is confident that it has strong grounds to appeal the decision, arguing that the judgment disregards the company’s compliance with federal and state laws, the role its medicines play in the lives of the people who need them, and the ‘responsible marketing practices’ pursued in taking the drugs to market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze