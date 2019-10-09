J&J shares suffer on $8 billion Risperdal fine

US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) was down nearly 2% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Markets were responding to the verdict of a Philadelphia court, which hit the company with a hefty $8 billion punitive damages verdict on Tuesday after finding that the group’s Janssen subsidiary had downplayed the risk that the antipsychotic drug, Risperdal (risperidone), could lead to breast growth in young men.

Dwarfs earlier fine