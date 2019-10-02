J&J settles with two Ohio counties ahead of upcoming opioid trial

US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies yesterday announced a $20.4 million settlement agreement with the Ohio counties of Cuyahoga and Summit that resolves all of the counties’ claims with no admission of liability and removes the company from the bellwether federal trial against drugmakers blamed for the US opioid crisis scheduled to begin October 21, 2019.
As part of the agreement, the company will make a combined $10 million settlement payment to the counties.
J&J became the fourth drugmaker to settle claims ahead of the Federal Court trial later this month. Mallinckrodt finalised a $24 million settlement with the same two counties on Monday. Endo International and Allergan also settled with the two counties in August to avoid going to trial.
