FDA outlines progress tackling opioid crisis

The US medicines regulator has provided an update on its work to address the country’s ongoing opioid epidemic, leveraging new powers granted in 2018 under the SUPPORT Act.
As well as acting to prevent the importation of illegal opioids, the agency has used the powers to advance innovation in pain medicines with fewer risks than opioids, and develop better treatments for those with opioid use disorder (OUD).
The Food and Drug Administration said that, according to provisional data, total drug overdose deaths dropped 5.1% from 2017 to 2018.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze