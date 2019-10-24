Saturday 23 November 2024

Proposed opioid settlement will see J&J earnings slashed by $3 billion

Pharmaceutical
24 October 2019
US healthcare giant, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and its USA-based Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies confirm an agreement in principle to settle opioid litigation as publicly announced and outlined by a committee of State Attorneys General on October 21, 2019, the company revealed in a filing with the Federal Trade Commission.

The company, which is facing thousands of lawsuits over a variety of products, would contribute $4 billion, subject to various conditions and an agreement being finalized. The agreement in principle is intended to provide certainty for involved parties and critical assistance for families and communities in need. J&J said that this agreement in principle is not an admission of liability or wrong-doing and would resolve opioid lawsuits filed and future claims by states, cities and counties. The company cannot predict if or when the agreement will be finalized.

Impact on earnings

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

