Tetra Bio-Pharma sells rights to non-opioid candidate

Canada’s Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX: TBP) has sold Portuguese commercialization rights for Caumz (PPP011) to local drugmaker Azevedos Indústria Farmacêutica.

Caumz is a cannabinoid-derived medicine which uses synthetic THC and CBD. It is a non-opioid alternative for the treatment of pain and inflammation, in Phase III development.

Tetra will receive milestone payments and profit sharing on all sales. Azevedos will register, manufacture, market and distribute the product.