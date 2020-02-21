US FDA approves non-opioid analgesic from Baudax Bio

Acute care specialist Baudax Bio (Nasdaq: BXRX) has won US Food and Drug Administration approval for Anjeso (meloxicam), for moderate to severe pain.

The approval covers use of Anjeso as monotherapy, administered as a once-a-day intravenous (IV) bolus push, as well as in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics.

Anjeso is a long-acting COX-2 inhibitor that has been shown in Phase III testing to have analgesic, anti-inflammatory and antipyretic effects.