Durect announces FDA approval of Posimir

Californian biopharma Durect Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Posimir (bupivacaine solution).

The approval is for infiltration use in adults for administration into the subacromial space under direct arthroscopic visualization to produce post-surgical analgesia for up to 72 hours following arthroscopic subacromial decompression.

"A non-opioid product providing up to three days of local analgesia would be a significant benefit to patients"James Brown, president and chief executive of Durect, said: “We are excited to announce the approval of Posimir, a novel, non-opioid, sustained-release local analgesic for the treatment of post-surgical pain following arthroscopic subacromial decompression surgery.