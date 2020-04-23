Virtual launch for non-opioid analgesic Anjeso

USA-based acute care specialist Baudax Bio (Nasdaq: BXRX) has presented positive data for its newly-approved, recently-launched non-opioid analgesic Anjeso (meloxicam).

The posters were presented remotely, after being accepted for presentation at a meeting of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia (ASRA).

The Phase IIIb data support use of Anjeso, a long-acting COX-2 inhibitor, as an alternative to opioids for certain hospital settings.