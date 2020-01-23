Baudax Bio

A specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for patients in acute care settings.

Baudax was spun-out from Recro Pharma in 2019 when that company separated its acute care division from its contract drug manufacturing organization.

The company's lead product candidate is a proprietary IV injectable form of meloxicam, a long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. This candidate has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain.

Baudax has received two Complete Response Letters in relation to IV meloxicam, but it will find out by February 2020 whether its latest filing has been successful.