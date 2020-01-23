Sunday 24 November 2024

Baudax Bio

A specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for patients in acute care settings.

Baudax was spun-out from Recro Pharma in 2019 when that company separated its acute care division from its contract drug manufacturing organization.

The company's lead product candidate is a proprietary IV injectable form of meloxicam, a long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. This candidate has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain.

Baudax has received two Complete Response Letters in relation to IV meloxicam, but it will find out by February 2020 whether its latest filing has been successful.

Latest Baudax Bio News

Virtual launch for non-opioid analgesic Anjeso
23 April 2020
A look back at pharma news in week to February 28, 2020
1 March 2020
US FDA approves non-opioid analgesic from Baudax Bio
21 February 2020
BRIEF—Baudax Bio announces PDUFA date for IV meloxicam
22 January 2020
