New joint ventures to develop opioid use disorder candidates

Berlin, German-based ATAI Life Sciences has invested in two separate joint ventures with Florida, USA-based opioid use disorder (OUD) specialist DemeRx.

ATAI, which focuses on mental illnesses, has made the investments to help develop ibogaine and noribogaine, for the treatment of OUD.

In 2018, 2.1 million Americans met the diagnostic criteria for OUD, while 47,600 people died from opioid overdoses. The global OUD market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% up to 2026.