CSL Behring joins Basel-based venture accelerator

6 August 2020
Swiss biotech venture accelerator and incubator BaseLaunch has announced the fifth partner in BaseLaunch Phase II, the next stage in its company building activities.

The Basel-based group revealed that CSL Behring, the biotech unit of Australian firm CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), will take part in the project.

In its first phase, BaseLaunch supported nine early therapeutic ventures which have raised a total of more than $100 million in equity capital from US and European venture funds.

