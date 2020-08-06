CSL Behring joins Basel-based venture accelerator

Swiss biotech venture accelerator and incubator BaseLaunch has announced the fifth partner in BaseLaunch Phase II, the next stage in its company building activities.
The Basel-based group revealed that CSL Behring, the biotech unit of Australian firm CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), will take part in the project.
In its first phase, BaseLaunch supported nine early therapeutic ventures which have raised a total of more than $100 million in equity capital from US and European venture funds.
