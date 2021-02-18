CSL growth goes on, driven by soaring Seqirus sales

Australia-based biotech CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) announced its latest financial results, relating to the six-month period ending on December 31, 2020, on Wednesday.
Total revenue rose by 17% to $5.74 billion, with reported net profit after tax of $1.81 billion, up 44% at constant currencies.
"Our people and business model both demonstrated tremendous agility and resiliency in this most challenging of environments"The group’s operating segments are CSL Behring, which manufactures, markets, and develops plasma therapies, and Seqirus, which manufactures and distributes non-plasma biotherapeutic products and develops influenza-related products.
