CSL shares suffer on modest earnings outlook

Australia-based biotech CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) has reported its full-year financial results.

At constant currencies (CC), the $10.03 billion revenue for the past 12 months represents a 10% rise compared to the previous year.

There was a 6% increase in sales in the CSL Behring unit, which totalled $8.57 billion. This business delivers treatments for rare and serious diseases including in the immunology, hematology and cardiovascular areas.