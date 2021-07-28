BMS shares jump as financial results beat expectations

US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMS) has beaten both sales and earnings forecasts with its second quarter 2021 financial results.

The company’s revenue for the quarter was $11.7 billion, a 16% increase on a year ago and 4% higher than estimated by analysts.

"We delivered a strong quarter across each of our four therapeutic areas"Earnings per share (EPS), on a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) basis, were $1.93, ahead of the $1.88 expected by analysts and 18% up on a year ago.