Part of CSL Limited, Seqirus was established on 31 July 2015 following the wider group's acquisition of the Novartis influenza vaccines business and its subsequent integration with bioCSL.

As one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness.

Seqirus operates production facilities in the UK, the USA and Australia, and manufactures influenza vaccines using both egg-based and cell-based technologies. It has leading R&D capabilities, a broad portfolio of differentiated products and a commercial presence in more than 20 countries.