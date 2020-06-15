Sunday 24 November 2024

Seqirus

Part of CSL Limited, Seqirus was established on 31 July 2015 following the wider group's acquisition of the Novartis influenza vaccines business and its subsequent integration with bioCSL.

As one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness.

Seqirus operates production facilities in the UK, the USA and Australia, and manufactures influenza vaccines using both egg-based and cell-based technologies. It has leading R&D capabilities, a broad portfolio of differentiated products and a commercial presence in more than 20 countries.

Latest Seqirus News

Seqirus comments on citizen petition by Sanofi
8 March 2022
Sanofi calls on FDA to review competitor's flu vaccine labelling
7 March 2022
Seqirus sets up dedicated sa-mRNA unit to speed vaccine development
20 August 2021
CSL shares suffer on modest earnings outlook
18 August 2021
Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


