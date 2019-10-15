J&J jumps as financial results offer distraction from legal uncertainties

Shares in US healthcare giant were up 2% after 90 minutes of trading on Tuesday after the group presented its third-quarter 2019 financial results.

The company is facing a host of legal worries so the positive sales and earnings figures, and the improved full-year 2019 guidance, are welcome news for management and shareholders.

Sales for the quarter were $20.73 billion, up 1.9% on a year ago and well ahead of the $20.08 expected by analysts. Pharma sales accounted for $10.88 billion, a 5.1% jump on the same quarter in 2018, with Consumer sales also up but Medical Devices down by 3.1%.