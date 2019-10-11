J&J commits $500 million to HIV and TB

Although Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is currently resisting pressure to cut the price of a tuberculosis (TB) drug, the company can point to a major investment that shows its commitment to eradicate the disease and HIV within a decade.

The US healthcare giant on Friday announced a $500 million investment over four years into research & development (R&D) and delivery programs over the next four years to accelerate global efforts to eliminate the epidemics.

Goal of an HIV vaccine