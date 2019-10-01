Celltrion HIV drug to offer significant reduction on tenofovir-based double combinations

South Korean company Celltrion (KRX:068270), which is best known as a biosimilars manufacturer, is about to launch its first innovative product in the USA.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Temixys (lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) in November 2018, and the company has announced that it will be available in the next few weeks.

Gunning for Gilead sales?